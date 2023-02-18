Loving, caring of trees social values of many nations: DG

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General Fisheries Department Mir Saifullah Khetran on Friday said that the importance of tree planting was from ancient times, loving and caring for trees has been part of the historical civilization and social values of many nations.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a planting drive after saplings at the Gwadar DG office.

The DG said we have to make eco-friendly investments to combat climate change, otherwise, water bottles and oxygen cylinders would hang on our shoulders.

He said trees absorb airborne germs and provide food for humans and animals, these trees were also the habitat of birds and many other animals and were the storehouse of medicine.

Their bark, leaves, seeds, flowers and fruits are all used for medicine. These are the trees that turn into coal after millions of years of process and become a source of energy, he said.

The DG said the importance and necessity of plantations, gardens, and forests increases even more at this time when there was a lot of pollution all around, the body was dying for clean and clear air and the poisonous air was eating the human race like lice.

Modern science and technology have provided unlimited and countless resources for the convenience and comfort of man, he said adding that human beings have been brought to the peak in different areas of life and various diseases and disasters have also been provided for them.

In this era of industrial development, pollution is everywhere, the problem of their survival has arisen due to air pollution, water pollution, ground noise pollution, sea pollution, long queues of people on the roads, smoke from aircraft and ships, and the waste of various industries, the DG maintained.

He said dense forests were called natural sinks that absorb all the carbon from the surroundings and forests on mountains were a strong barrier against land sliding.

It is a great source of rain that irrigates the soil, he said.