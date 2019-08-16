UrduPoint.com
Low Attendance In Offices After Eid Holidays

Fri 16th August 2019

Low attendance in offices after Eid holidays

Low attendance was witnessed in the offices of various institutions in the provincial capital on first working day after Eidul Azha holidays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Low attendance was witnessed in the offices of various institutions in the provincial capital on first working day after Eidul Azha holidays.

Almost all big markets including Shah Alam Market, Anarkali Bazaar, Liberty Market, Main Market, Moon Market, Baghbanpura Bazaar and several other markets and business centres remained close even two days after Eid holidays.

Roads were giving a deserted look due to thin traffic.

However, people from other cities have started returning to Lahore, to their workplace after a four-day holiday.

