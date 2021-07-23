Low attendance observed in govt offices of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :On the first working day after Eid-ul- Ezha holidays (Friday), thin attendance was observed in government offices all over the Hazara division.

According to detail, on the first working day after Eid ul Azha, a large number of government employees remained absent from the duty all across Hazara division while clerical and class IV staff was present but busy wishing Eid to each other.

Government employees were angry over the three days Eid ul Azha vacations whereas some of the Federal and provincial government employees availed of Friday holiday to enjoy the eid with zeal and fervor.

Visitors were facing problems as most of the staff in the government offices of the region were not present and the employees present in the offices did not entertain the applicants.