Low attendance observed in offices after Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Thin attendance was observed in government and private sector organizations on Friday the first working day after Eid ul Azha holidays as people seemed gossiping on Eid celebrations, sacrificial animals and butchers issues.

Most of the people have opted casual leaves for Friday and Saturday to extend their Eid vacations till Sunday as majority of capital residents went to their native places to celebrate Eid with their loved ones and would be returning on this weekend which resulted in less on duty staff.

Starting from Friday last, such employees would enjoy nine days break till coming Monday when actually work at government and semi-government organisations would start on normal pace. However, those who celebrated Eid in the twin cities or resided nearby returned to their respective offices today.

The government and private offices, business centres, small and large enterprises, corporations, banks, shops, medical centres and utility service centres also witnessed low number of clients. The government had announced four Eid holidays. People greeted Eid to each other, planned barbeque parties, compared rates of sacrificial animals with last year and lack of butchers' availability etc.

A journalist told APP that all his neighbours hailing from outstations had not returned yet as they visited their native areas once or twice a year so took extra leaves on Eid.

He said life was getting busy day by day and pockets of people also did not allow them to spare money so often, adding, "So, Eid holidays was a golden time for families reunion and its wise enough to take extra leaves on these occasions".

Attendance in private academic institutions also remained thin and children shared their Eid experience with their fellows and teachers.

Local transport also remained thin in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as most of the transporters diverted their vehicles on long routes or not resumed their service yet for spending some time with their families.

Yawar Abbas who works in a private company said actually people moved to their hometowns to celebrate Eid. Obviously, it is difficult for them to return quickly after Eid like the residents of adjoining areas.

He said availability of transport would also be one of the major problems for them. "Well, we hope to see all the seats filled on weekend."Although the declared festival days were over but the spirit and happiness still persisted and people hugged their colleagues and friends warmly during their maiden encounter after the Eidul Azha.