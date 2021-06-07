Low attendance registered on first day after resumption of physical classes from IX to XII

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The public and private schools Monday resuming physical classes from IX to XII, mostly registered low attendance while the number of students was good in some schools in the metropolis.

The Sindh education and Literacy department on June 06, ordered to resume physical classroom teaching and learning activities from class IX to XII in all the public and private institutions in Sindh from June 07, under strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

All the teaching and non-teaching staff was directed by the Education department to get vaccinated within two week's positively. The decision to resume physical classroom activities was also endorsed by the Provincial Task Force of Sindh on COVID-19.

The officials of Education department also visited some schools to assess compliance of the COVID-19 SOPs as well as inquired about the arrangements, Zeeshan, a Head Teacher of a private school told APP.

To a question about thin attendance, the teacher observed that Monday "June 07" was the first day after resumption of physical classroom activities and perhaps the hot weather conditions also a reason behind it.

Mrs Najma, a principal of another private school told APP that sanitizer bottles were kept at office rooms, corridors and in some classrooms. Students attended classes by wearing face masks and also carried water bottles. Classes are being conducted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first day and the students and their parents are also informed about resumption of physical classroom activities, she added.

She said that all the teaching and non-teaching staff was also instructed to wear face masks, gloves and maintain social distancing.

The parents were also seen dropping their children on their own vehicles at some schools and colleges.