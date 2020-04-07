UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Low Blood Sugar Ups Heart Attack Risk: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Low blood sugar ups heart attack risk: study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Low blood sugar level may lead to heart rhythm disturbances and even life-threatening heart attacks, an alarming study shows.

Low overnight blood sugar levels that often go undetected cause prolonged periods of heart rhythm disturbances in older patients with type 2 diabetes and associated heart problems, Medical Daily reported.

"What we have found is potentially important in explaining a possible mechanism by which low overnight blood sugars lead to prolonged, slow heart rates that could disturb blood flow to the heart, causing life-threatening heart attacks," said Simon Heller, a professor from University of Sheffield in Britain.

Through continuous glucose monitoring and electrocardiograms, the researchers tracked blood glucose levels and heart rates over a week in a group of older patients with Type 2 diabetes and a history of cardiovascular disease.

"While we expected to find some low overnight blood sugars we were startled to find how extensively it was occurring overnight and that it was sometimes lasting for several hours," Heller noted.

Previous research has focused on the effects of high blood sugars on patients with diabetes, so more research was needed to understand how low blood sugars in patients with Type 2 diabetes caused irregular heartbeats, Heller emphasised.

Related Topics

Sheffield Lead May From Blood

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

1 hour ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

1 hour ago

50 Best restaurants list shelved by virus

2 minutes ago

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro posted as DC Hyderabad

2 minutes ago

DC approaches FIA for action against misuse of soc ..

2 minutes ago

LPG Industries Association urges separate consumer ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.