Low consumption of eggs, causing various diseases: Dr Ashraf

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) ::The per person annual consumption of eggs is only 100 in the country whereas human body requirement stands at 300 eggs a year and this situation is causing various diseases due to deficiency of protein and other essential food ingredients.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf here Wednesday while addressing layer conference arranged by Faculty of Animal Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad and World Poultry Sciences Association.

He said that the academia-industry linkages were essential to get advancement in the poultry industry.

He said that after textile, the poultry industry had emerged second largest industry in the country. Hundreds of people are associated to the poultry industry so strengthened academia-industry ties will help boost up further this sector.

He said, "Eggs must be made as essential part of our intake. Egg is high values food and it also decreases the risk of many diseases like cardiovascular and cancer." He said that usage of egg whiteness was being recommended for the hepatics-C patients.

Senior Vice President World Poultry Sciences Association Hanif Nazir said that like other industries, academia-industry linkages were being further strengthened in poultry.