Low-cost affordable houses to be completed in one year: Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Labor, Culture and Human Rights, Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday said that provision of low-cost affordable housing units to low income families as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was top priority of the government.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level steering committee meeting on affordable housing in peri urban areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held at Planning and Development department.

Minister for Finance and Health Timur khan Jhagra, Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

While reviewing the issues related to the construction of the houses, the concerned departments were apprised of their responsibilities.

The meeting discussed the issues related to eligible applicants for small houses and lands in the districts.

The meeting was informed that three and a half marla houses would be constructed on government land at cost of 1.8 million with land rate of Rs 10,000 per marla.

Finance Minister said the private sector was also being considered for the project to start construction work as soon as possible.

Provincial Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Khan said that paper work would be completed within the time frame and the construction would be completed within a year and the houses would be handed over to the applicants.