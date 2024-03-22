Low-cost Houses Construction To Start In Sargodha Soon: MPA
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Federal government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Punjab provincial government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, are utilising all resources for country's development and public welfare.
This was stated by PML-N MPA from PP-78 constituency, Rana Munawar Ghous, while talking to APP, here on Friday. He said that following the directives of the Punjab CM, construction of low-cost housing units for low-income people would start in Sargodha soon, after establishment of a cardiology hospital in the city.
The MPA promised that those living in rented houses would be provided their own residences at affordable prices in the district. He said the PML-N government believed in action, and not just promises. That is why, CM Maryam Nawaz first visited Sargodha and laid the foundation-stone for Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital.
He said all genuine requirements and demands of the constituency people would be fulfilled.
