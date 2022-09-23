UrduPoint.com

Low Cost Housing Project; Lab Set Up For Construction Materials Testing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Low cost housing project; lab set up for construction materials testing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Housing and Works had set up a laboratory at the site of low-cost housing project of Alipur Frash for the government employees to test the quality of construction material.

"The laboratory will not only help testing the material used in construction work, but also save time of the labourers working on the site, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

He said the excavation work for over 27 blocks has been carried out and the raft was prepared in three blocks while a steel cage for columns was developed for 16 blocks to be established.

He said under the project a total of 2,400 flats were being constructed, out of which 400 flats were reserved for rehabilitating dwellers of Katchi Abadis (slum areas) of the Federal capital.

The official said that currently around 1,000 workers were deployed on the project site and the workforce would be increased from 3,000 to 5,000 in coming days to expedite work on the project.

The ministry was also taking various steps to facilitate low income people of the country by restarting stalled schemes, constructing new apartments worth Rs109 billion, he added.

The official said the ministry revived multiple stalled projects including Kurri Road Islamabad, Wafaqi Colony Lahore, G-10/2 Islamabad, I-16/3 Islamabad and I-12/1 Islamabad.

The stalled projects have been put on track and completed by the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), however, the work on I/16-3 and I/12-1 projects were in progress, he added.

Regarding the initiatives taken in Balochistan, he said Kuchlak Road Quetta project was consisted of 1,350 housing units, which was inaugurated in 2019 on the land provided by Government of Balochistan.

The official said the membership drive was executed and over 7,700 applications were received and automated balloting was also held successfully. The PC-I has been approved from Development Working Party (DWP) and endorsed by the PHA-F's board of Directors.

Regarding initiatives taken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PHA Residencia Sorazai Project, Peshawar, he said land measuring 8500 kanal was provided by Government of KHYBR Pakhtunkhwa and in first phase, PHA-F would construct 10,000 housing units.

He said Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Wasay had already directed all the affiliated and registered contractors to accelerate the pace of different ongoing housing projects to provide modern residential facilities to government employees in the shortest possible time.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Progress Alipur SITE 2019 All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Housing

Recent Stories

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

15 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

3 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.