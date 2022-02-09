Low cost housing scheme to be introduced for Karachi under PPP: Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that low cost housing scheme would be introduced for Karachites under public-private partnership (PPP).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that low cost housing scheme would be introduced for Karachites under public-private partnership (PPP).

He made the remarks while presiding over a high-level meeting in his office here, said a statement.

The Project Director Orangi Town has been directed to survey the land for the housing scheme.

Sindh Government was taking steps to provide housing facilities to the people as per the vision of PPP, he said.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Project Director Orangi Raza Abbas Rizvi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that people were worried about inflation and innumerable people needed a place to live.

This low cost housing scheme will provide housing facility to the low income group.

He said that apart from Orangi Town, other places in Karachi would also be surveyed by the Land Department for identification of suitable places for setting up similar housing schemes.

"Every effort will be made to ensure that these schemes meet the needs of the low-income group and improve their quality of life," he added.