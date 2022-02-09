UrduPoint.com

Low Cost Housing Scheme To Be Introduced For Karachi Under PPP: Administrator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Low cost housing scheme to be introduced for Karachi under PPP: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that low cost housing scheme would be introduced for Karachites under public-private partnership (PPP).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that low cost housing scheme would be introduced for Karachites under public-private partnership (PPP).

He made the remarks while presiding over a high-level meeting in his office here, said a statement.

The Project Director Orangi Town has been directed to survey the land for the housing scheme.

Sindh Government was taking steps to provide housing facilities to the people as per the vision of PPP, he said.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Project Director Orangi Raza Abbas Rizvi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that people were worried about inflation and innumerable people needed a place to live.

This low cost housing scheme will provide housing facility to the low income group.

He said that apart from Orangi Town, other places in Karachi would also be surveyed by the Land Department for identification of suitable places for setting up similar housing schemes.

"Every effort will be made to ensure that these schemes meet the needs of the low-income group and improve their quality of life," he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Orangi From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Sehat Card scheme lauded widely

Sehat Card scheme lauded widely

2 minutes ago
 Brazil defends stopovers for British Falklands fli ..

Brazil defends stopovers for British Falklands flights

2 minutes ago
 UK MPs' report finds Brexit burdening businesses

UK MPs' report finds Brexit burdening businesses

2 minutes ago
 Kurt Zouma fined 'maximum amount' for mistreating ..

Kurt Zouma fined 'maximum amount' for mistreating pet cat: West Ham

2 minutes ago
 190 open manholes get lids, road crossing faciliti ..

190 open manholes get lids, road crossing facilities for kids at 248 schools

2 minutes ago
 Food authority confiscates two dead buffaloes, arr ..

Food authority confiscates two dead buffaloes, arrests butcher

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>