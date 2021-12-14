UrduPoint.com

Low Cost Quality Medicine Procured In Balochistan: DG NAB

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:44 PM

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Farmanullah Khan has said that NAB was committed to eradicating all forms of corruption through its awareness, prevention and enforcement regimes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Farmanullah Khan has said that NAB was committed to eradicating all forms of corruption through its awareness, prevention and enforcement regimes. "Thanks to NAB's intervention, it has become possible to procure low cost, quality medicines and medical equipment after a long time in Balochistan.

He was addressing a seminar organized by the provincial government with collaboration with NAB with regards to the International Anti Corruption Day here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Advisor to CM on Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Zia Lango, Senior SMBR Akbar Harifal, Secretary S&GAD Hashim Ghilzai, VC Balochistan University Shafiqul Rehman, former Senator Roshan Khurshid Baroch, Vice Chairperson HRCP Habib Tahir and Provincial Secretaries were also present on the occasion Addressing the participants DG NAB said that Investigation of white collar crime is considered as a difficult task all over the world. However NAB has fulfilled this responsibility very well. The proportion of convictions in NAB cases since inception has been more than 60%.

DG NAB Balochistan informed the participants NAB is in contact with the provincial government to eliminate corruption and remove flaws leading to the waste of national resources in PSDP with regard to major uplift projects.

Similarly steps are afoot to bring about reforms in Balochistan Tax board end illegal allotment in the port city of of Gwadar.

Addressing the officers, he said that NAB has no other option but to summon officers in various cases however, honest officers should co-operate in this regard.

About the NAB's awareness campaign he said that NAB was inciting hatred against corruption among the people by holding seminars, lectures and setting up the character building associations. These measures are yielding fruitful results.

He said that some elements are suffering from the cancer of corruption and their treatment is possible only through surgery of enforcement regime of NAB.

"Those elements who do not give up will be dealt severely under NAO," he maintained.

