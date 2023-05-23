Low-cost "Roti" stall inaugurated by Administrator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed along with other inaugurated a low-cost Roti stall on Abul Hassan Isphani Road where Roti will be available at Rs 10.

On this occasion, Administrator Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that inflation has affected the citizens, in such a situation, such stalls will facilitate the people.

He said that Karachi is a city of big-hearted people where philanthropists are present to help the citizens in some way or the other.

The stall of low-cost Roti has been set up on Block 4-A near Bilal Masjid Sahafi Colony, Abul Hasan Isphani Road.