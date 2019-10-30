Low Dir admin inspects fruits, vegetables bidding process

Lower Dir district administration in collaboration with food department on Tuesday visited the fruit and vegetable market at Timergara and monitored the bidding process of fruits and vegetables at the time of auction

The administrations and food department's representatives analysed the various prices of daily use commodities and directed the shopkeepers to display the price lists for the information of consumers.