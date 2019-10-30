UrduPoint.com
Low Dir Admin Inspects Fruits, Vegetables Bidding Process

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

Lower Dir district administration in collaboration with food department on Tuesday visited the fruit and vegetable market at Timergara and monitored the bidding process of fruits and vegetables at the time of auction

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Lower Dir district administration in collaboration with food department on Tuesday visited the fruit and vegetable market at Timergara and monitored the bidding process of fruits and vegetables at the time of auction.

The administrations and food department's representatives analysed the various prices of daily use commodities and directed the shopkeepers to display the price lists for the information of consumers.

