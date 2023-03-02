Low efficiency level: Govt decides to shutdown Lakhra, Kotri Power Plants

The Senate Standing Committee on Power Division on Thursday was apprised that the government has decided to close the Lakhra and Kotri Power Plants due to high production costs and low-efficiency levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Power Division on Thursday was apprised that the government has decided to close the Lakhra and Kotri Power Plants due to high production costs and low-efficiency levels.

Briefing the committee which met with Saifullah Abro in the Chair, Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood told that seven turbine machines of Kotri Power Plant produced electricity with 31 per cent efficiency. Now, new turbine machines embedded latest technology could produce electricity with 61 per cent efficiency, he said.

However, he said that employees of both power plants have been offered employment in the same grade in different power distribution companies (DISCOs) and the majority have not responded to it.

The Chairman Committee decided to hear the grievances of unpaid employees before taking any further action.

Senator Moula Bux Chandio, the mover of the matter, apprised the committee that the employees of both the power plants were not getting paid and the government has deliberately reduced the power output of Kotri Power Plant from 144 MW to 110 MW.

Furthermore, the committee discussed the over-billing in four union councils of Turbat, Balochistan. Senator Muhammad Akram, the mover of the matter, informed that residents of the area were dislocated due to backflow water from Mirani Dam in 2007 and consequently, residents were not getting any electricity and yet doomed to receive electricity bills containing huge arrears.

Senator Saifullah Abro directed the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to provide the billing details of residents of affected areas before and after the flood in the next meeting.

While discussing the current status of the internal inquiry committee constituted to probe the causes of the recent massive electricity breakdown in the country, Rashid Mahmood said that report of the internal inquiry committee has been presented before Cabinet earlier today and it would be presented before Senate Committee in the next meeting. The Committee decided to discuss the report at length in the next meeting.

Moreover, the senate body raised the matter of power breakdown in Quetta. Secretary Power apprised that State Minister has pointed out the matter and that it would be resolved shortly.

Chairman Committee Senator Saifullah Abro lamented the Power Division for freezing the recruitment process at the interview stage for different positions in GEPCO and advertising the same posts thereafter.

He directed the ministry to provide complete details of the recruitment process conducted for the selection of eligible candidates in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Senator Moula Bux Chandio, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Zesshan Khanzada, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Junejo, Senator Sana Jamali, Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood, Additional Secretary Power Division Zafar Khan, Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi and concerned officers of relevant departments.