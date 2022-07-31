Low flood at Chashma, Attoch, Tarbela, Jinnah Barrage in Indus River

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Low level flood recorded on Sunday in different rivers and Nallahs across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a report of the PDMA released here said.

There is a low level flood at Chashma, Attock, Tarbila, Jinnah Barrage in Indus River and the inflow of water in the fountain is 3,10,000 while the outflow is 2,57,900 cusecs recorded.

The inflow of water in Jinnah Barrage is 2,78000 and the discharge is 2, 75000 cusecs recorded.

The flow of water at Attock Khairabad in the Indus River is 3, 74000 cubic meters recorded while low-level flood in Kabul river at Warsak and the water flow was recorded as 40,000 cusecs. There is a moderate flood at Nowshera in Kabul River and the water flow is 99000 cusecs while low level flood at Bagdada and Risalpur in Nallah Kalpani of Mardan district. The flow of water in other rivers of the province is normal, the report said.