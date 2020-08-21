UrduPoint.com
Low Flood In Indus Recorded At Taunsa Barrage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A low flood was recorded on Friday at Taunsa Barrage after the water level increased in the Indus due to recent rains.

Irrigation Department Taunsa sources informed APP that several low lying areas have been submerged.

They said that"The Indus River is in low flood state because of raise in water flow in wake of recent rains."The inflow at Taunsa barrages is 180880 cusec feet while outflow is 155480 cusec feet, they informed.

People living in the area have started moving to other places along with their cattle heads, they concluded.

