Low Flood In River Indus At Chashma, Jinnah Barrages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Low flood in river Indus at Chashma, Jinnah barrages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Amid heavy monsoon rains across the country, low flood was recorded in river Indus at Chashma barrage and Jinnah barrage.

Giving details of the flood situation in river Indus at the respective points, the report said that the inflow of water at Kalabagh was 3,23,491 cusecs and the outflow remained 3,16,491 cusecs.

Similarly, the inflow of water at Chashma barrage was recorded as 3,09,895 cusecs whereas the outflow was 3,05,007 cusecs, ptv news reported on Sunday referring to the sources of Flood Control Room.

The Irrigation department has expedited its works on safety of spurs along river Indus.

More Stories From Pakistan

