Low flood level at Kotri barrage dropped

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The low flood level at the Kotri barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus river before the Arabian sea, dropped to 299,498 cusecs on Sunday after reaching the highest level of 300,415 cusec on Saturday.

According to the details obtained from the Sindh Irrigation Department, 299,498 cusec water level was recorded in the barrage's upstream and 282,813 in the downstream.

The barrage was releasing 5,650 cusec in KB Feeder Canal, 4,525 cusec in New Phuleli Canal, 4,280 in Old Phuleli Canal and 2,230 in Akram Canal on Sunday.