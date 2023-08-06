Open Menu

Low Flood Level At Kotri Barrage's Upstream Reaches 229,143 Cusecs

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Low flood level at Kotri barrage's upstream reaches 229,143 cusecs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The water level at the Kotri Barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus river before the Arabian sea, has been constantly rising with a low flood of 229,143 cusecs recorded on Sunday in the barrage's upstream.

According to the irrigation authorities, the water level increased by 5430 cusecs in a span of 12 hours.

The authorities were releasing 189,238 cusecs downstream while 39,905 cusecs water was being discharged in the barrage's 4 canals including KB Feeder, Phuleli, Pinyari and Akram canals.

