HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The water level at the Kotri Barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus River before the Arabian Sea, has been constantly rising with a low flood of 244,000 cusecs recorded on Monday in the barrage's upstream.

According to the irrigation authorities, the water level increased by around 15,000 cusecs in a day.

The authorities were releasing 206,100 cusecs downstream while 38,000 cusecs of water was being discharged in the barrage's four canals including KB Feeder, Phuleli, Pinyari and Akram canals.