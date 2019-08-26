UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Low Flood Recorded In River Indus At Kotri Barrage

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 04:55 PM

Low flood recorded in River Indus at Kotri barrage

The water level in upstream Kotri barrage was recorded at 197500 cusecs with outflow of 158400 cusecs on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The water level in upstream Kotri barrage was recorded at 197500 cusecs with outflow of 158400 cusecs on Monday.

According to Flood Forecasting Division, Indus River was flowing with low floods at Kotri barrage while it flows normal at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

The water inflow was recorded 205900 cusecs at Guddu barrage with outflow of 171900 cusecs.

At Sukkur barrage, River Indus was flowing with low flood as inflow of 180200 cusecs and outflow of 139600 cusecs.

Related Topics

Flood Water Sukkur Kotri

Recent Stories

Notice taken of media teams manhandling

35 seconds ago

PMAS-AAUR & ABM Pakistan sign MoU to implement PBM ..

6 minutes ago

Responsible tourism vital for environment, wildlif ..

37 seconds ago

TI Pakistan appreciates NAB anti-corruption effort ..

39 seconds ago

G7 to Allocate About $22 Mln to Extinguish Fires i ..

41 seconds ago

Centre supports SAR govt, police to restore order ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.