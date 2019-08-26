Low flood recorded in River Indus at Kotri barrage

The water level in upstream Kotri barrage was recorded at 197500 cusecs with outflow of 158400 cusecs on Monday

According to Flood Forecasting Division, Indus River was flowing with low floods at Kotri barrage while it flows normal at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

The water inflow was recorded 205900 cusecs at Guddu barrage with outflow of 171900 cusecs.

At Sukkur barrage, River Indus was flowing with low flood as inflow of 180200 cusecs and outflow of 139600 cusecs.