UrduPoint.com

Low Gas Pressure Aggravates Locals' Problems

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Low gas pressure aggravates locals' problems

With the winter season reaching its peak, so are the difficulties of residents of the provincial capital due to low gas pressure, which has kept them from their performing their day-to-day affairs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :With the winter season reaching its peak, so are the difficulties of residents of the provincial capital due to low gas pressure, which has kept them from their performing their day-to-day affairs.

Low gas pressure was a major cause of concern for the Quetta's dwellers, especially for women, who had to face difficulties in preparing meals for their families, said Khadija Bibi, a resident of Saryab Road.

Khadija said she got up every morning with the hope that there would be sufficient gas to alight the stove and cook breakfast for her kids but unfortunately the area lacked a gas supply as usual.

She urged the departments concerned to rectify the situation so that the public could breathe a sigh of relief.

Khadija said they were forced to pay inflated gas bills despite the fact that there was no gas supply to cater to their needs.

Dur Mohammad, a resident of Pashtunabad said people in this area had been facing low gas pressure for the last couple of weeks. He complained that they could not warm homes and prepare food on low gas pressure.

He said the prevailing situation had forced him to use a traditional coal and firewood stove, but it proved to be an expensive source of heating.

He said the prices of wood and other sources of energy had also increased with their high demand in the area.

"The gas shortage has increased the problems of people and life has come to standstill because of cold weather. Theresponsible departments should act immediately to remove the citizens' sufferings," said a local political leader.

Related Topics

Weather Shortage Quetta Road Women Gas From

Recent Stories

Monetary Policy Announcement

Monetary Policy Announcement

9 seconds ago
 Envoy tempts UAE business community to investment ..

Envoy tempts UAE business community to investment in Pakistan

11 seconds ago
 'Mr Stingy' to 'Artful Dodger': Nigeria presidenti ..

'Mr Stingy' to 'Artful Dodger': Nigeria presidential candidates heatedly trade i ..

18 minutes ago
 AC city monitors performance of polio teams in fie ..

AC city monitors performance of polio teams in field

2 minutes ago
 Two-day art exhibition of watercolor paintings wil ..

Two-day art exhibition of watercolor paintings will start from Jan 22

2 minutes ago
 NADRA terminates 43 staffers from service for 'ill ..

NADRA terminates 43 staffers from service for 'illegal processing' in a year: Mi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.