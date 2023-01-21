Low gas pressure aggravates locals' problems

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :With the winter season reaching its peak, so are the difficulties of residents of the provincial capital due to low gas pressure, which has kept them from their performing their day-to-day affairs.

Low gas pressure was a major cause of concern for the Quetta's dwellers, especially for women, who had to face difficulties in preparing meals for their families, said Khadija Bibi, a resident of Saryab Road.

Khadija said she got up every morning with the hope that there would be sufficient gas to alight the stove and cook breakfast for her kids but unfortunately the area lacked a gas supply as usual.

She urged the departments concerned to rectify the situation so that the public could breathe a sigh of relief.

Khadija said they were forced to pay inflated gas bills despite the fact that there was no gas supply to cater to their needs.

Dur Mohammad, a resident of Pashtunabad said people in this area had been facing low gas pressure for the last couple of weeks. He complained that they could not warm homes and prepare food on low gas pressure.

He said the prevailing situation had forced him to use a traditional coal and firewood stove, but it proved to be an expensive source of heating.

He said the prices of wood and other sources of energy had also increased with their high demand in the area.

"The gas shortage has increased the problems of people and life has come to standstill because of cold weather. Theresponsible departments should act immediately to remove the citizens' sufferings," said a local political leader.