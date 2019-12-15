UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Low Gas Pressure Aggravates Locals' Problems

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 05:50 PM

Low gas pressure aggravates locals' problems

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :With the winter season reaching its peak, so are the difficulties of residents of the provincial capital linked with low gas pressure creating more hurdles for them to accomplish their day to day affairs.

Low gas pressure was a major cause of concern for the Quetta's dwellers as the females had to face difficulties in preparing meals for their family, said Khadija Bibi, a residents of Saryab road.

Khadija said she got up every morning with a hope that there would be sufficient gas to alight stove and cook breakfast for her kids but unfortunately the area lacked gas supply as usual.

She urged the departments concerned to rectify the situation so as the public could heave a sigh of relief.

Khadija said they were forced to pay inflated gas bills despite the fact that there was no gas supply to cater their needs.

Dur Mohammad, a resident of Pashtunabad said the residents of his area had been facing low gas pressure for the last couple of weeks.

He complained that he could not warm homes and prepare food on the low gas pressure.

He said the prevailing situation had forced him to use traditional stove by purchasing coal and firewood which was an expensive source for igniting fire in the stove.

He said the prices of wood and other sources of energy had also increased with their high demand in the area.

 "The gas shortage has increased the problems of people and life has come to standstill because of cold weather. The responsible departments should provide facilities to remove the citizens' sufferings," said a local political leader.

An official source in Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said the smooth supply of gas was being affected due to cold weather and poor pipeline infrastructure in the underdeveloped areas of the city, adding the department was facing shortage of funds.

He claimed that non-payment of gas bills and use of compressor for increasing gas pressure were major reasons behind shortage of gas supply in various areas.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Shortage Quetta Poor Company Road Gas Family Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National D ..

20 minutes ago

Defence Under-Secretary receives Afghan Deputy Def ..

35 minutes ago

MBRSG holds â€˜Future Trip 3â€™ programme in Londo ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nat ..

36 minutes ago

Annual Investment Meeting to take place in March 2 ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.