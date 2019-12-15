Low gas pressure aggravates locals' problems

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :With the winter season reaching its peak, so are the difficulties of residents of the provincial capital linked with low gas pressure creating more hurdles for them to accomplish their day to day affairs.

Low gas pressure was a major cause of concern for the Quetta's dwellers as the females had to face difficulties in preparing meals for their family, said Khadija Bibi, a residents of Saryab road.

Khadija said she got up every morning with a hope that there would be sufficient gas to alight stove and cook breakfast for her kids but unfortunately the area lacked gas supply as usual.

She urged the departments concerned to rectify the situation so as the public could heave a sigh of relief.

Khadija said they were forced to pay inflated gas bills despite the fact that there was no gas supply to cater their needs.

Dur Mohammad, a resident of Pashtunabad said the residents of his area had been facing low gas pressure for the last couple of weeks.

He complained that he could not warm homes and prepare food on the low gas pressure.

He said the prevailing situation had forced him to use traditional stove by purchasing coal and firewood which was an expensive source for igniting fire in the stove.

He said the prices of wood and other sources of energy had also increased with their high demand in the area.

"The gas shortage has increased the problems of people and life has come to standstill because of cold weather. The responsible departments should provide facilities to remove the citizens' sufferings," said a local political leader.

An official source in Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said the smooth supply of gas was being affected due to cold weather and poor pipeline infrastructure in the underdeveloped areas of the city, adding the department was facing shortage of funds.

He claimed that non-payment of gas bills and use of compressor for increasing gas pressure were major reasons behind shortage of gas supply in various areas.