Low gas pressure continues in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Low gas pressure Monday continued to irk the residents in the city especially in the morning hours.

The most localities in Rawalpindi are getting low gas pressure and for the housewives are unable to cook food

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Low gas pressure Monday continued to irk the residents in the city especially in the morning hours.

The most localities in Rawalpindi are getting low gas pressure and for the housewives are unable to cook food.

The people residing in Jamia Masjid, Waris Khan, Akal Garh,Dhoke Dalal,Karimpura,Committee Chowk, Murshid Town, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Ealhi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhatta, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Shah Khalid Colony, Pindora and Shah Khalid Colony are facing difficulties due to low gas pressure.

Nafeesa bibi, a housewife, said the people were facing problems because of inefficiency of the department.

"We pay gas bills every month but in every winter we have to face difficulties. We cannot buy breakfast, lunch and dinner from restaurants,' she added.

Meanwhile, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) finally has decided to launch crackdown on the consumers using gas compressors.

The Regional Manager SNGPL Javed Khan told APP that teams had been constituted to launch crackdown against those who were depriving their neighbors houses by using gas compressors.

He has directed the concerned authorities to launch crackdown against gas compressor users without any discrimination.

The Manager said that there was no shortage of gas, however, there was dire need to take measures to stop illegal practices.

He said that the residents use fridge compressor to suck more gas to increase its flow that was too dangerous.

It was observed that the people indulge in using alternate measures like using cylinder, compressor in their houses.

This practice must be discouraged at all level, he added. He said that new pipelines of gas supply were being laid to increase its pressure.

He appealed to the public use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents.