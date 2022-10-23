Low gas pressure irk residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Low gas pressure irked the residents of Dhoke Elahi Baksh for the last few days which created problems for the domestic users, especially in the mornings.

The unannounced gas loadshedding severely affected the daily routine activities of residents.

Workers and students are forced to leave home early in the morning without having breakfast due to the unavailability of gas at that time.

Parveen Bibi, a housewife, said that residents were facing problems because of inefficiency of the departments concerned. "We pay gas bills every month but get no continuous supply of gas, especially in winter. We cannot buy breakfast, lunch and dinner from restaurants daily."