UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Low Gas Pressure Irks Residents In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:18 PM

Low gas pressure irks residents in Rawalpindi

Low gas pressure continued to irk the residents especially in morning hours where most of the localities are getting low gas pressure

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Low gas pressure continued to irk the residents especially in morning hours where most of the localities are getting low gas pressure.

People residing in Jamia Masjid, Waris Khan, Akal Garh,Dhoke Dalal, Karimpura, Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Ealhi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhatta, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Shah Khalid Colony, Pindora and Shah Khalid Colony are facing difficulties due to low gas pressure.

Nafeesa bibi, a housewife, said people were facing problems because of inefficiency of the department. "We pay gas bills every month but in every winter we have to face difficulties. We cannot buy breakfast, lunch and dinner from restaurants," she added.

Meanwhile, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) finally has decided to launch crackdown on the consumers using gas compressors.

Regional Manager SNGPL Javed Khan told APP that teams had been constituted to launch a crackdown against those who were depriving their neighbors of gas by using gas compressors.

The manager said there was no shortage of gas, however, there was a dire need to take measures to stop illegal practices.

He said the residents use fridge compressor to suck in more sui gas to increase its flow that was very dangerous.

It was observed that the people were indulged in using alternate measures like using cylinder, compressor in their houses. This practice must be discouraged at all level, he added.

He said new pipelines of gas supply were being laid to increase its pressure.

Related Topics

Shortage Sui Gas Road Sadiqabad Buy Gas Mosque Muslim All From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Central China province exports mushrooms to Russia ..

11 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) dismisses bail plea of an accus ..

11 minutes ago

Local Bodies' deptt bans cadre change, personal up ..

11 minutes ago

Dadu's 17-year-old Aamir Ali, a symbol of determin ..

11 minutes ago

26 gamblers arrested in police raid in Rawalpindi

7 minutes ago

Govt seeks suspension of judgment in army chief's ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.