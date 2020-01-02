Low gas pressure irks residents in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Low gas pressure continued to irk the residents especially in morning hours where most of the localities are getting low gas pressure.

People residing in Jamia Masjid, Waris Khan, Akal Garh,Dhoke Dalal, Karimpura, Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Ealhi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhatta, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Shah Khalid Colony, Pindora and Shah Khalid Colony are facing difficulties due to low gas pressure.

Nafeesa bibi, a housewife, said people were facing problems because of inefficiency of the department. "We pay gas bills every month but in every winter we have to face difficulties. We cannot buy breakfast, lunch and dinner from restaurants," she added.

Meanwhile, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) finally has decided to launch crackdown on the consumers using gas compressors.

Regional Manager SNGPL Javed Khan told APP that teams had been constituted to launch a crackdown against those who were depriving their neighbors of gas by using gas compressors.

The manager said there was no shortage of gas, however, there was a dire need to take measures to stop illegal practices.

He said the residents use fridge compressor to suck in more sui gas to increase its flow that was very dangerous.

It was observed that the people were indulged in using alternate measures like using cylinder, compressor in their houses. This practice must be discouraged at all level, he added.

He said new pipelines of gas supply were being laid to increase its pressure.