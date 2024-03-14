Open Menu

Low-income Families Hails USC' Basic Food Items At Subsidized Rates In Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The citizens from all walks of life specially low-income families Thursday hailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif' announced targeted subsidies rate 19 basic food items available through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) branches where rush of customers were being witnessed.

The government has introduced special subsidies rate Ramazan packages at Utility Store Corporation making it the biggest retail outlet in the country to give relief to people of low-income group, said a family in Faisalabad city while talking to ptv news channel.

Every outlet was ensuring for sufficient stock of essential commodities as per customers' requirements, said Senior general Manager USC, Inayat Ullah Daula.

He claimed that USC outlets had been providing less price rate kitchen items as compared to open markets.

USC is providing unprecedented relief on ghee and wheat flour while other subsidized food items include sugar, pulses, dates and spices which is available at all USC stores all across Pakistan during the month of Ramadan, said another customer.

Only targeted subsidies would now be available at utility stores, it stated, adding that common consumers, however, could make all kinds of purchases from all utility stores across the country without any conditions, said a female customer.

No doubt a wide range of essential items were being provided in abundance at all utility stores across the country, said a male customer in Gujranwala.

The gift of free flour is also being distributed to the poor and deserving families who are registered under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) which is a historic step of this government, said a worker in USC store Rawalpindi.

The citizens also admired the government's commitment to cracking down on hoarding, with fines and arrests for violators.

Prices of food items at utility stores are lesser than the market.

