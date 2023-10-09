Low income groups start visiting flea markets for Winter shopping

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The changing weather from summer to winter, and decreasing mercury level, has compelled the majority of residents, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, belonging to the low-income groups rush towards flea markets to purchase warm clothes.

A huge rush of people can be seen at the flea markets in the twin cities to purchase warm clothes, woollies, caps, socks, jackets and hoodies to save them and their children from cold weather effects at a time when many of them are suffering from seasonal allergies, chest infection and influenza.

Rising inflation has impacted all the sections of society by limiting their purchasing capacity but those belonging to the lower middle class as well as the poor are the major sufferers.

Complaining about higher prices of second-hand clothes, Sajid Abbasi, a buyer at a flea market in Rawalpindi having four children, “The second-hand clothes, which we use to buy during every winter season for our children are now being sold at very high prices in flea markets and becoming out of our purchase range”.“Buying only the most needed winter clothes for my children has spoiled my whole month's budget what to talk about the sufferings of those who are poor and cannot afford to buy these even”, he said.

Talking to APP, he said the clothes in flea markets were once considered as affordable for the people even belonging to the poor class but now the exorbitant rates of clothes in these bazaars have caused a sense of frustration among them.

Sajida Rehman, another buyer who bought some woollies from the pushcart said, “During the prevailing price hike situation, it is hard to manage buying clothes for my three children when only one person in the house is earning”.

The online shopping websites selling the leftovers and imported clothes are also exploiting the customers by charging extra money and compromising the quality of the stuff, she said.

Nisaar, a father of four children said, “Flea markets through providing a variety of imported clothes at economical prices is a great source of protecting the dignity of white-collar strata in a society where wearing a good dress means a lot to get respect from others, especially in offices.

He said, “I always buy clothes from these markets for my children but surging prices have reduced the overall purchasing capacity of the buyers like me”.

Bilal Nadeem, a second-hand and leftover retailer said the prices of second-hand winter stuff as well as leftovers have also registered a significant increase due to various factors. “If we sell this stuff on the reduced rates, it will cause loss to us. We are already taking a minimum profit on selling these products despite the price hike situation in the country which has affected all segments of society”, he said.

Amanullah, another second-hand clothes and shoes seller in Sunday Bazaar said the increased prices of leftovers and second-hand clothes are raising fuel prices and increased taxes.

The warm jackets for men which we were selling last year for Rs. 1200 to Rs. Rs. 1500 are now being sold for Rs. 1500 to Rs. 2000. Similarly, prices of women's and children's warm coats and jackets have been increased with the same ratio, he said.

\778

C:snk/P:snk/L:miq/E:miq/I:nsr/E:nsr/I:miq/E:miq/I:san/E:san/I:mic/R:mic