Low Income People To Be Provided Rs 50 Per Liter Subsidy Under Petroleum Package: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Low income people to be provided Rs 50 per liter subsidy under petroleum package: PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the low-income poor people will be given a subsidy of Rs 50 per liter under the petroleum relief package.

While chairing a review meeting on the relief package here, he said the petroleum relief will be given to low-income consumers who have motorcycles, rickshaws, 800 cc cars and other small cars.

He said the programme of petroleum subsidy would be started soon and a comprehensive strategy would be formed with the cooperation of relevant departments for effective implementation of the subsidy programme.

He said motorcycles, rickshaws and small cars were used by low-income people and the petroleum subsidy would give relief to the poor.

The government was making effort for all possible help to the poor people despite its economic difficulties, he added.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik briefed about the strategy for providing petroleum subsidy to the low-income segment of society.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Petroleum and high-ranking officials attended the meeting.

