UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Low Intensity Flood Inundates Thousands Acres Lands

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:40 PM

Low intensity flood inundates thousands acres lands

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Thousands of acres land along with several residential towns got submerged after low-level flood at Sindh River hit Taunsa place located at Kot Addu.

According to details, landfall near Down Streem RD-34 reached to the top situation which started engulfing local places including Beeri Wall towns and others.

The situation continued to persist as water level was reported to getting increased with passage of time.

Affected people including Hazoor Bukhsh, Kareem Bukhsh, Allah Wasaya, Noor Din, Ghazanfar and others on Tuesday demanded for alternative accommodation and compensation.They said their lands with crops cultivation were destroyed badly , adding that, no relief camps were established despite fast approaching water to their residential places.

While contacting XEN Taunsa barrage Muhammad Riaz told APP there was low-intensity flood recorded in Sindh River. He said water level wouldn't increase than current 250,000 cusec water found in the river. He ruled out of getting high-intensity flood in the River near future.

He said local agriculture department had chalked out necessary arrangements to meet flash flood. He said necessary pre-cautionary goods and instruments were purchased to control the situation, with all weak places and embankments were strengthened in the past.

Related Topics

Sindh Flood Water Agriculture Kot Addu National University All Top

Recent Stories

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

30 minutes ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

40 minutes ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

52 minutes ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

1 hour ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

2 hours ago

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 alleged t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.