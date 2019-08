(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :There was a low level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala here on Friday as the water level was 95,122 cu secs, said officials of the irrigation department.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider said that high-alert district administration was round-the-clock monitoring the flood situation in the district.