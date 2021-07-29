Low level flood at Headmarala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :There was low level flood in the River Chenab at Headmarala here on Thursday.

According to the irrigation department, the flood wave of 189,880 cusecs passed around 7:00am in the morning.

After that the water level started to decrease. At present, the inflow of water is 1,67,280 cusecs and the outflow is 1,10,400 cusecs in the River Chenab.

According to the irrigation department, 7,712 cusecs of water was recorded in Jammu Tavi,5,171 cusecs in Manavar Tavi and 1,20,117 cusecs in Chenab.