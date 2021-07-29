UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Low Level Flood At Headmarala

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Low level flood at Headmarala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :There was low level flood in the River Chenab at Headmarala here on Thursday.

According to the irrigation department, the flood wave of 189,880 cusecs passed around 7:00am in the morning.

After that the water level started to decrease. At present, the inflow of water is 1,67,280 cusecs and the outflow is 1,10,400 cusecs in the River Chenab.

According to the irrigation department, 7,712 cusecs of water was recorded in Jammu Tavi,5,171 cusecs in Manavar Tavi and 1,20,117 cusecs in Chenab.

Related Topics

Flood Water Jammu

Recent Stories

National men’s cricket team arrives in Guyana fo ..

28 minutes ago

Etihad Rail completes excavation of GCC’s longes ..

41 minutes ago

ECP issues show cause notice to Imran Khan for not ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan sets 31st August deadline for Coronavirus ..

1 hour ago

PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Tec ..

1 hour ago

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.