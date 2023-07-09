Low-level Flood expected in Chenab : DC

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan on Sunday said that there was low level flood in River Chenab with 1,14,000 upstream and 98,430 downstream flood water at Head Marala-Sialkot.

According to handout issued here, the water level recorded 1,14,000 cusecs upstream in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot while the downstream flood water was 98,430 cusecs in River Chenab near Head Marala.

River Chenab has total capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs water in it at Head Marala-Sialkot here.

Deputy Commissioner said that all Naullahs in Sialkot district were flowing normally. He added that district administration was ready for emergency situation and 22 relief camps had been set up in different areas.

The DC said that the villages along the banks of the River Tawi were being specially monitored. Rescue teams had been deployed at six locations, he added.