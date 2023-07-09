Open Menu

Low-level Flood Expected In Chenab : DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Low-level Flood expected in Chenab : DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan on Sunday said that there was low level flood in River Chenab with 1,14,000 upstream and 98,430 downstream flood water at Head Marala-Sialkot.

According to handout issued here, the water level recorded 1,14,000 cusecs upstream in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot while the downstream flood water was 98,430 cusecs in River Chenab near Head Marala.

River Chenab has total capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs water in it at Head Marala-Sialkot here.

Deputy Commissioner said that all Naullahs in Sialkot district were flowing normally. He added that district administration was ready for emergency situation and 22 relief camps had been set up in different areas.

The DC said that the villages along the banks of the River Tawi were being specially monitored. Rescue teams had been deployed at six locations, he added.

Related Topics

Flood Water Sialkot Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

36 minutes ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

2 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

2 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

2 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

2 hours ago
RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

2 hours ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan