Low Level Flood Hits Sher Shah Point, Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:50 PM

Low level flood hits Sher Shah point, Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoeb Tareen on Thursday paid a surprise visit here and said that a low-level flood hit at Sher Shah place where 140,000 cusec feet water was passing currently.

He said that about 15,000 acre area of Muzaffargarh district was found inundated, while water level ranging from six inch to one feet was standing on the affected area until now.

He said Irrigation and Revenue departments' officials were monitoring water level in River Chenab time by time. Protective embankments were being checked unabated. Water level was reported decreasing at Head Marala point.

However, district administration along with concerned departments were alert to cope with any emergency situation, he remarked.

