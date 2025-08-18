Low-level flood impacting Sutlej River : DC

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Imran Ali on Monday visited Sutlej River as the river is experiencing low level flood.

The deputy commissioner visited Village, Atar Singhwala and review arrangements regarding floods.

The Exian irrigation and officials of Revenue department and Rescue 1122 were present on the occasion.

The deputy Commissioner said that relief camps had been established for flood affected people at Talwar Post and Mandi Usmania areas.

The Rescue 1122 had started operations to shift the people and cattle to the safer place, he added.

