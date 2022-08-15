Low-level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The flood water level on Monday receded to 114,476 cusecs in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot here.

According to District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Sialkot, the upstream flood water level dropped to 114,476 cusecs,while the downstream flood water reached 102,276 cusecs.

"River Chenab has total capacity of 1100,000 cusecs flood water at Head Marala",he highlighted.

He added that he flood water level dropped to 2255 cusecs in Nullah Deg at Kingra,6013 cusecs in Nullah Aik at Ura, 301 cusecs in Nullah Palkhu and 190 cusecs in Nullah Bhed.