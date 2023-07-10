Low-level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A low-level flood was observed in River Chenab with 176,940 cusecs of water upstream and 160,890 cusecs downstream at Head Marala-Sialkot, on Monday.

According to the district information officer, River Chenab has total capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs of water at Head Marala-Sialkot point.

The district administration is ready been put on alert for any emergency situation and 22 relief camps have been set up in different areas.

The Sialkot deputy commissioner said villages along the banks of the River Tawi are being monitored continuously. Rescue teams have been deployed at six locations, he added.