Open Menu

Low-level Flood In River Chenab At Head Marala

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Low-level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A low-level flood was observed in River Chenab with 176,940 cusecs of water upstream and 160,890 cusecs downstream at Head Marala-Sialkot, on Monday.

According to the district information officer, River Chenab has total capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs of water at Head Marala-Sialkot point.

The district administration is ready been put on alert for any emergency situation and 22 relief camps have been set up in different areas.

The Sialkot deputy commissioner said villages along the banks of the River Tawi are being monitored continuously. Rescue teams have been deployed at six locations, he added.

Related Topics

Flood Water Alert Sialkot

Recent Stories

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

8 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

24 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

34 minutes ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

1 hour ago
 Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, u ..

Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, unfair termination after fallin ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for ..

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for Pakistani Physicians in US

3 hours ago
 PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state in ..

PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state institutions

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

14 hours ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan