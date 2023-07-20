Low-level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :low-level flood was recorded in River Chenab at Head Marala, here on Thursday.

According to district information officer, the water level was recorded 131,063 cusecs upstream in River Chenab at Head Marala (Sialkot), while the downstream flood water was recorded 113,040 cusecs in River Chenab on Thursday morning.

River Chenab has total capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs water in it at Head Marala (Sialkot). Deputy Commissioner said that all nullahs in Sialkot district were flowing normally.