Open Menu

Low-level Flood In River Chenab At Head Marala

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Low-level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :low-level flood was recorded in River Chenab at Head Marala, here on Thursday.

According to district information officer, the water level was recorded 131,063 cusecs upstream in River Chenab at Head Marala (Sialkot), while the downstream flood water was recorded 113,040 cusecs in River Chenab on Thursday morning.

River Chenab has total capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs water in it at Head Marala (Sialkot). Deputy Commissioner said that all nullahs in Sialkot district were flowing normally.

Related Topics

Flood Water Sialkot All

Recent Stories

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of ..

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

12 minutes ago
 Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first T ..

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first Test match

55 minutes ago
 Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

1 hour ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

1 hour ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

3 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

5 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

6 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

7 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan