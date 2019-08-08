Low-level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :There was low-level flood in the River Chenab at Head Marala here on Thursday as water level was up to 100,866 cusces.

According to the officials of the Sialkot Irrigation Department, the flow of water was 9,902 cusecs in the River Tavi and 9,042 cusecs in the River Jammu at Head Marala.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider said the high-alert district administration was monitoring round-the-clock flood situation in the district. He added that flood situation was totally under control as three rivers Chenab, Tavi and Jammu, besides naullahs Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter were flowing normally here.