UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Low-level Flood In River Chenab At Head Marala

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:46 PM

Low-level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala

There was low-level flood in the River Chenab at Head Marala here on Thursday as water level was up to 100,866 cusces

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :There was low-level flood in the River Chenab at Head Marala here on Thursday as water level was up to 100,866 cusces.

According to the officials of the Sialkot Irrigation Department, the flow of water was 9,902 cusecs in the River Tavi and 9,042 cusecs in the River Jammu at Head Marala.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider said the high-alert district administration was monitoring round-the-clock flood situation in the district. He added that flood situation was totally under control as three rivers Chenab, Tavi and Jammu, besides naullahs Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter were flowing normally here.

Related Topics

Flood Water Jammu Sialkot

Recent Stories

Brazil's Jesus gets two-month international ban

4 minutes ago

UN Rights Experts Welcome Saudi Arabia's Decision ..

4 minutes ago

PCDMA calls for uniform taxes on commercial, indus ..

4 minutes ago

12,000 students receive PhD degrees during last de ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Police launches helpline for employees' welf ..

14 minutes ago

Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Brought to Interior ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.