UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Low Level Flood Recorded At Kotri Barrage

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Low level flood recorded at Kotri Barrage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :A low level flood has been recorded at the Kotri Barrage, which is the last engineering structure on the Indus river before the sea.

According to the Sindh Irrigation Department, 254,227 cusecs flow was recorded upstream of the barrage on Sunday.

Similarly, 244,447 cusecs of water was released in the downstream of the barrage towards the sea.

The irrigation authorities released 4,100 cusecs in KB Feeder Canal, 2,350 cusecs in Pinyari canal, 2,230 cusecs in Akram canal and 1,400 cusecs in Phuleli canal.

The irrigation officials said the low level flood posed no threat to the river embankments protecting Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts.

In 2010, more than 1.1 million cusecs of super flood passed through the barrage.

Related Topics

Sindh Flood Water Hyderabad Jamshoro Kotri Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar addresses practical a ..

56 minutes ago

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

1 hour ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

2 hours ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.