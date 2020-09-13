Low level flood recorded at Kotri Barrage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :A low level flood has been recorded at the Kotri Barrage, which is the last engineering structure on the Indus river before the sea.

According to the Sindh Irrigation Department, 254,227 cusecs flow was recorded upstream of the barrage on Sunday.

Similarly, 244,447 cusecs of water was released in the downstream of the barrage towards the sea.

The irrigation authorities released 4,100 cusecs in KB Feeder Canal, 2,350 cusecs in Pinyari canal, 2,230 cusecs in Akram canal and 1,400 cusecs in Phuleli canal.

The irrigation officials said the low level flood posed no threat to the river embankments protecting Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts.

In 2010, more than 1.1 million cusecs of super flood passed through the barrage.