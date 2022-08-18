UrduPoint.com

Low Lying Areas In Flooded In City Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Low lying areas in flooded in city Hyderabad

As the monsoon rains continue to lash the city, the ongoing spell has partially flooded many low-lying localities while also entailing the power outages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :As the monsoon rains continue to lash the city, the ongoing spell has partially flooded many low-lying localities while also entailing the power outages.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded 130 millimeter rain from Wednesday to Thursday evening in the city.

The rainfall continued through the night.

The district administration has declared alert for the city on August 17, asking the traders to close their shops by 3 pm.

The administration also declared a holiday for the private and public educational institutions for Thursday.

At least one village in Tando Jam town of Hyderabad was reportedly cut off from the town as its connecting road was submerged under rainwater.

The district administration, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the local government remained engaged in de-watering the partially flooded areas throughout the day.

Yet a large number of residential and commercial localities still remained under ankle to knee deep water.

