Low lying areas inundated as city received 44 mm rain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Low-lying areas were inundated by thundershowers in the city and suburbs on Sunday.

According to the report of Meteorological Department, 40 mm of rain was recorded in city and 15 mm in Kohisar area.

Meanwhile, district administration and municipal officials were present in various areas during the rains to ensure immediate drainage of rainwater.

According to the official statement, all pumping stations for rainwater drainage in the city and other suburbs are operational and generators have also been made available so that the people could not face any difficulty.