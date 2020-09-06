UrduPoint.com
Low Lying Areas Of Sindh Likely To Be Inundate Due To High Flood In River Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

Low lying areas of Sindh likely to be inundate due to high flood in River Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that River Indus at Guddu is likely to attain High Flood Level on September 08th-09 and at Sukkur on September 09th-10th.

Under this scenario Low-lying/Kacha areas of Sindh are likely to be inundated.

All concerned authorities (PDMA Sindh, DDMAs, Provincial Irrigation Department, Government of Sindh including Districts Administration) are advised to remain fully alert and take all necessary precautionary measures, so as to save the communities of low lying areas, public and private property, irrigation, drainage and flood protection infrastructure etc in case of any inundation.

Currently, only River Indus is experiencing Medium Flood in "Taunsa-Guddu" and "Guddu-Sukkur" Reaches. Besides, it is flowing in Low Flood in "Kalabagh-Chashma Reach" while other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including River Indus at Tarbela and Kotri) are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs continue to maintain their respective Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet. A fresh trough of shallow Westerly Wave has developed and presently lies over Northern parts of Pakistan.

Weak Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northeastern Balochistan with weak moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore, has predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore & Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers.

No significant rainfall events have been reported during the past 24 hours except for Okara=25 mm, Malam Jabba=20 mm, Lahore & Nauseri=18 mm each,Bahawalnagar=16 mm and Mirkhani=12 mm.

