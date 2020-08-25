UrduPoint.com
Low Lying Areas Submerges As 133 Mm Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:15 PM

Low lying areas submerges as 133 mm heavy rain lashes Hyderabad

The 14-hour long spell of torrential rain coupled with continuous heavy showers lashed Hyderabad leaving many areas inundated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The 14-hour long spell of torrential rain coupled with continuous heavy showers lashed Hyderabad leaving many areas inundated.

According to the Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has received 133 mm rain which started on Monday evening and continued till Tuesday morning.

The low lying areas including Latifabad Unit No. 2,Hali Road,Liaquat Colony, Bhitai Town, American Quarters, Railway Colony, Odeon Cinema and Tando Yousuf were inundated where water entered into the houses.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro along with his team remained in the field till morning to ensure continuous drainage of rain water from residential areas.

In order to ensure continuous drainage of rain water, Soomro personally visited different WASA pumping stations.

He remained there for a couple of hours and monitored the drainage work. On the occasion, WASA officials were asked to use stand by generators for expediting drainage of rain water from roads and low lying localities.

DC also directed the concerned authorities to ensure completion of drainage work on war footing basis.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch along with Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro visited WASA pumping stations and inspected drainage work.

Abbas Baloch directed HESCO officials to provide uninterrupted power supply to WASA's pumping stations so that rain water could be drained out timely. The DC briefed the Commissioner about steps being taken by the district administration to drain out rain water from residential localities.

The Commissioner directed HESCO management to restore power supply so that people could not face further difficulties.

He applauded the efforts by Deputy Commissioner and the district administration for continuous working to complete drainage of rain water from Hyderabad City, Qasimabad, Latifabad and rural areas of the district.

