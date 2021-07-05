UrduPoint.com
Low-lying Areas To Submerge In Rain Water : Fears PTI Leader

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:36 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has expressed fear that the low-lying areas in the city would be partially submerged during the monsoon rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has expressed fear that the low-lying areas in the city would be partially submerged during the monsoon rains.

Talking to the media persons here on Monday, he said the district administration, the local government authorities and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had failed to desilt the drainage network in the city.

"The local authorities though have been making claims of removing sludge from the drains and disposing off the solid waste but the ground realities are different," he argued.

He alleged that despite availability of the required funds and staff both the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Qasimabad Municipal Committee (QMC) were not taking interest in preparing the city for the torrential monsoon rains.

