UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Low Lying Areas Will Submerge In Rain Water: MQM-P Fears

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

Low lying areas will submerge in rain water: MQM-P fears

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) MNAs have expressed fear that the low lying areas in Hyderabad will become submerged in rainwater because the local authorities have not started desilting of the drains.

Talking to a delegation of the traders at their office here on Sunday, MNAs Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Salahuddin said despite their efforts to draw attention of the provincial government towards the issue, the desilting had not been started.

They said Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the district administration were responsible for carrying the task.

"There are fears that the storm drains will overflow and bring the low lying areas under water during the monsoon rains," they said, adding that in such situations the local residents and the traders suffer hundreds of million of rupees losses.

The MNAs, whose party is an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Federal government, urged the center to play a role in that regard to protect the people from trouble and losses.

"The Sindh government and the local administration are working on an agenda of racism and we can't leave the city on the mercy of such racist rulers," Qaimkhani and Salahuddin said.

They said the weather experts had forecast torrential downpour in the upcoming monsoon rains which might wreak havoc if drainage arrangements were not made ahead of the time.

The MNAs demanded accountability and strict action against the Sindh government's officials in Hyderabad who were embezzling the public funds which were meant for desilting the drains.

"The funds are misappropriated under the heads of machinery, fuel, labour and garbage disposal," they noted and asked the Sindh government to make the process of utilization of funds for the saidworks completely transparent.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Storm Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water Hyderabad Sunday From Government Million Rains Labour

Recent Stories

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security ..

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

3 hours ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

4 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

4 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.