Low mark-up loans for youth under 'Kamyab Jawan Programme'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019)-:Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) in-collaboration with e-Library organized an awareness session on "Kamyab Jawan Programme" initiated by incumbent government to offer easy loans to skilled youth to enable them run their own business.

In-charge SMEDA, Multan Region, Sana Burana while addressing the awareness session said that incumbent government was extending loans ranging from Rs 5 lac to Rs5 million on lowest markup of 6 percent for a period of eight years.

She stated that SMEDA could help skilled youth in obtaining the loans from National Bank of Pakistan adding that the government would extend loans to those who would submit viable business feasibility proposals.

About duration of eight years for return of these loans, she said that the bank would not demand amount during first year after giving loan as it would be grace period.

"But later easy installment would be paid within next seven years".

Sana stated that SMEDA would help youngsters in making of feasibility proposals for obtaining loans and running businesses.

She said that loans up-to five lac rupees were available without martgaging any property and it could be achieved after personal guarantee.

There were nearly 200 different business proposals, available with SMEDA and the intending skilled youth should take advantages of the Kamyab Jawan Programme initiative, it was learnt.

Initially about 30 skilled persons would be given four-day capacity building training by National Bank of Pakistan and the trained persons would be given loans soon after.

In-charge e-Library Muhammad Saleem, Prof Muhammad Azam,President Young Pakistanis Organization were also present on the occasion.