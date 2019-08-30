UrduPoint.com
Low, Medium Flood Likely In River Chenab In Next 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:19 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that low to medium flood flows are expected in River Chenab at Marala & Khanki Barrages and medium to high Flood flows are likely in its tributaries i.e. local nullahs (Palku & Aik) during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that low to medium flood flows are expected in River Chenab at Marala & Khanki Barrages and medium to high Flood flows are likely in its tributaries i.e. local nullahs (Palku & Aik) during the next 24 hours.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal.

Tarbela Dam continues to maintain Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 20th August 2019 whereas Mangla Dam is at an elevation of 1219.60 feet.

Yesterday's Monsoon Low over Eastern Sindh has become insignificant. A fresh Monsoon Low has developed and presently prevails over Orrisa (India).

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northwestern Afghanistan has moved Eastwards and lies over Northern Afghanistan.

Seasonal Low still persists over Western Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into sub-mountain areas of Punjab and Kashmir upto 5000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing weather system, scattered thunderstorm/rain with one or two heavy falls are expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi,Gujranwala and D.G. Khan Divisions) during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Punjab (Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara & D.I. Khan Divisions), besides over Southern & Southeastern Sindh and coastal Balochistan during the same period.

